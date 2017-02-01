Today in Trump tweets: February 1, 2017

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event Pause

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order

0:40 Electrical wiring causes fire that burns through Atascadero home's attic