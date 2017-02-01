White House takes Skype questions from Trump-supporting media during press briefing

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly Pause

0:57 Protests at Cal Poly against Milo Yiannopoulos

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their mamas at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:55 Cal Poly students protest Milo Yiannopoulos event

0:21 Anti-Trump protesters walk through Cal Poly campus ahead of Milo Yiannopoulos' speech

9:11 The 2017 Amgen Tour of California

0:40 Electrical wiring causes fire that burns through Atascadero home's attic

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:57 131-year-old Camp Arroyo Grande is for sale