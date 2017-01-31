Senate confirms Elaine Chao, but 6 ‘no’ votes are unusual for transportation secretary

1:13 Here's how SLO County counts its homeless population Pause

1:07 Protester holds solo vigil near San Luis Obispo airport against Trump's immigration order

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:39 Family and friends share their memories of 17-year-old Shelby Sudbrink