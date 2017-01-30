Today in Trump tweets: January 30, 2017

0:52 Nipomo skaters soon could shred in community skate park Pause

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

4:17 Laurence Juber Trio use music to become mentors at Morro Bay High School