Salud Carbajal calls Trump’s immigration order ‘reprehensible’ and ‘immoral’

Newly elected U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal responded Saturday to President Donald Trump’s controversial executive order barring refugees and some legal U.S. residents from seven Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and North Africa.
“The reprehensible #MuslimBan, targeting immigrants & refugees b/c of religion isn’t just immoral, but also undermines our national security,” Carbajal wrote on Twitter.
Carbajal echoed the calls of many who have opposed the immigration order, saying it amounts to a ban on some Muslims from entering the U.S.
The reprehensible #MuslimBan, targeting immigrants & refugees b/c of religion isn't just immoral, but also undermines our national security.— Rep. Salud Carbajal (@RepCarbajal) January 28, 2017
A White House official with knowledge of the situation — but not authorized to speak publicly — disagreed with that assertion, saying to McClatchy’s Washington Bureau that characterizing the order as a “Muslim ban” was not correct because several predominantly Muslim nations are exempt.
Growing protests against the immigration restrictions were being held at several airports across the U.S. on Saturday evening, according to media reports.
Carbajal, a Democrat, defeated Republican Justin Fareed in November to succeed outgoing Rep. Lois Capps for the Central Coast’s 24th District seat in Congress. He told The Tribune on Friday he planned to introduce the California Clean Coast Act, which is one of three priorities for his freshman term.
Mark Powell: 805-781-7915
Comments