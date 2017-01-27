In 25th year, Patty Murray has new role: Playing defense, fighting ‘swamp creatures’

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra