‘I’m not delusional — you’re not a saint,’ Amy Blagojevich says to Obama

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner