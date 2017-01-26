Trump personally sought National Park Service proof of inauguration crowd claim

3:46 A rare kayak trip down the Salinas River in north San Luis Obispo County Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain.

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff