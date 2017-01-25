Lawmakers respond to Trump’s threat to ‘send in the feds’ to Chicago

0:41 A year ago, Lake Nacimiento was almost dry. Here's what it looks like now after the rain. Pause

5:04 Lawyer for John Wallace says claims of malfeasance are unfounded

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley

0:55 Beached gray whale found at Pismo State Beach

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:58 Cal Poly students protest Donald Trump inauguration

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

1:28 Why this hiker is fighting the relocation of Ontario Ridge Trail near Avila Beach