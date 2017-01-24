Ted Cruz has a sense of humor? Texas senator gets laughs in hoops spat with Deadspin

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

2:02 How do SLO County's wages compare with California, U.S.?

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground