Haley confirmed as ambassador to the U.N.

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

1:26 Here's how Caltrans is shoring up Hwy. 41 hillside after the rockslide

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County