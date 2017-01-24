EXCLUSIVE: Trump team compiles infrastructure priority list

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra