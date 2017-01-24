Activists are already planning their next march against Donald Trump — for Tax Day

1:38 PG&E considers massive power line project that could go through Edna Valley Pause

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

0:34 Templeton's Toad Creek turns neighborhood's street into a river

2:16 Take a virtual tour inside plans for the new SLO Museum of Art building

1:53 Experience 'epic' downhill skiing in the Sierra

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:24 White House: TPP was not putting U.S. interest first