States – like Congress – are divided on replacing Obamacare

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

0:35 Massive Santa Cruz waves tear apart historic WWI-era cement ship

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation

1:37 Trump issues executive order to begin rolling back Obamacare