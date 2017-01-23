Today in Trump tweets

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

1:24 High surf hits San Luis Obispo County beaches ahead of fierce storm

0:35 Part of Santa Rosa Creek Road near Cambria falls into raging waters

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground