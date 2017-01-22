Liberal watchdog group to sue Trump, alleging he violated emoluments clause of constitution

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos Pause

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

1:16 Man body surfing near Morro Rock pulled from water after being overtaken by large waves

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff