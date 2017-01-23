Trump’s judicial picks will affect far more than the Supreme Court

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:51 Women's March in San Luis Obispo

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:56 How to make a sweet, tangy sesame salad

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:39 Hundreds protest Trump in San Luis Obispo: 'He doesn't represent us'