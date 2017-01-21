35th District Rep. Jordan Cunningham is on 5 Assembly committees

In his first year in the State Legislature, Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham has been appointed to five standing committees dealing with issues that reflect Cunningham’s background in the judiciary and public safety, his office announced Friday.
Cunningham this week was appointed vice-chair of two influential committees: the Judiciary Committee, which deals with legal procedure, and the Rules Committee, which decides procedure for Legislative business.
Cunningham also joined the Committee on Public Safety, the Business and Professions Committee and the Elections and Redistricting Committee.
“I am grateful to serve on these committees and look forward to fighting for policies that strengthen the middle class, promote government transparency and accountability and help small business,” Cunningham said in a prepared statement Friday.
Cunningham represents the 35th Assembly District, which encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and a portion of Santa Barbara County.
Matt Fountain: 805-781-7909, @MattFountain1
Comments