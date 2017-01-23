The battle over who goes to which bathroom is only heating up

2:42 After calm afternoon, storm returns with fury along SLO County's coast Pause

1:30 Downed trees and high water in Atascadero

0:53 Windy, rainy morning in Cayucos

0:28 Swollen San Luis Creek flows through Bob Jones Trail playground

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:31 Scenes of flooding, evacuations and overflowing creeks in South County

0:59 Watch the raging waters of San Luis Creek in downtown SLO

0:52 Salinas River surges under the Niblick Road bridge in Paso Robles

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero