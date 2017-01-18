4 students from School for Deaf and Blind will join 1,000 Idahoans at inauguration

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

0:37 How fire crews on the ground are fighting the Chimney Fire

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

1:49 How much weed can you carry now that California has legalized marijuana? You might be surprised

0:30 Memorials on Templeton Road where Atascadero teen Shelby Sudbrink crashed her car