Expect Democrats to go after energy nominee Rick Perry on ties to oil, gas industry

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

2:05 New SLO County Board of Supervisors sworn in

1:18 Hundreds of Cal Poly students protest Trump election victory

2:05 Monarch butterflies return to Pismo Beach