Trump budget nominee Mulvaney did not pay taxes for employee, statement shows

0:19 Car chase ends with crash in Pismo Beach Pause

6:46 How Pismo Beach is preparing for local storms

1:42 With 2025 in mind, Diablo Canyon workers talk about their future

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:08 Helicopters help work crews get supplies to top of Hwy. 41 mudslide site

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

3:25 How Diablo Canyon's closure will affect SLO's schools