Politics & Government

January 17, 2017 10:22 AM

Here’s one Democratic congressman who won’t boycott the Trump inauguration

By Lindsay Wise

lwise@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, will not be joining a growing list of his Democratic colleagues who plan to boycott Republican Donald Trump's inauguration.

“I will attend the 2017 inauguration out of respect for the peaceful transfer of power,” Cleaver said in a statement on Tuesday.

At least 40 Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives have announced they will not attend the inaugural festivities on Friday. The number grew over the weekend after Trump lashed out on Twitter at Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights icon and Democrat who marched with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Trump criticized Lewis as “all talk, no action” after Lewis said he would not attend Trump’s swearing-in because he believed Trump was not a “legitimate president.”

Cleaver, a former mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, said he was upset about Trump’s tweets, too. But as a proponent of bipartisanship and civility on Capitol Hill, he will attend the inaugural.

“I was deeply offended by Mr. Trump’s innuendos of Rep. John Lewis, a man of unsurmountable courage and strength,” Cleaver said.

“Comments like these are the very reason why my calls for civility and compromise are so paramount,” he said. “There is work to do on Capitol Hill and we must begin to heal this country, not rip it apart.”

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no

Emily Michot emichot@miamiherald.com

Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise

Related content

Politics & Government

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos