NC lawmakers seek permanent race car exemption from EPA anti-pollution standards

0:56 It's easy being green in SLO County after recent rainstorms Pause

0:47 Caltrans works to shore up hill, repair Highway 41 after mudslide

1:02 Aerial views of Sacramento area flooding

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Marijuana could find a home in this Grover Beach zone

2:43 Supervisors Adam Hill, Lynn Compton argue at board meeting over meal with developer

0:44 Salinas River comes to life in North County

1:28 SUV gets stuck, water rises to its roof in rushing creek at Oceano Dunes