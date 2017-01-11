Amid new allegations, Trump holds long-awaited news conference

Donald Trump plans his first news conference Wednesday since he was elected president of the United States two months ago.
He’s like to face a barrage of questions about new allegations that Trump’s campaign knew Russians were involved in hacking Democratic Party emails. CNN reported intelligence officials told Trump last week that the Russians have compromised his personal and financial information.
Trump originally said he would hold a news conference to explain how he would distance himself from his businesses after numerous conflict of interest allegations. He has said he plans to turn control over to his sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, but has provided few details.
He’s also likely to face questions about his pledge to repeal the Affordable Care Act and build a wall on the Mexican border.
The news conference will be held at 11 a.m. at Trump Tower, where his transition offices are housed. It comes more than five months after his last one was held July 27 in Florida. He originally said he would hold a news conference on Dec. 15 but canceled it.
Trump has appeared before cameras and answered a handful of questions since his surprise win over Hillary Clinton. But he has waited longer than any president-elect in the modern era to hold a formal news conference.
He’s had a tenuous relationship with the media through his campaign as he criticized and banned reporters, threatened to cut off access and suggested libel laws be loosened to make it easier for aggrieved individuals to sue news organizations.
