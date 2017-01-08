Meryl Streep slams Donald Trump in speech at Golden Globes

1:37 Blustery day in Pismo Beach: Birds, flags, kites and trees in the wind Pause

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero

0:37 Santa Rosa Creek overflows at Moonstone Beach in Cambria

1:47 Thousands of shorebirds flock to the coast

1:48 Drought leaves A.G. cemetery filled with dust, gopher holes and angry loved ones

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:13 12-year-old rescued from submerged car in Placer County

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles