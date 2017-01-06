What are conservatives doing voting to increase debt by $9 trillion?

1:02 14,000 sandbags: A race to protect Arroyo Grande Creek levee before heavy rains Pause

0:54 Crews haul L.A. couple's car up Hwy. 1 cliff

0:59 California Legislature is getting more diverse, but there are fewer women

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:59 Rain soaks the North Coast and closes Highway 1