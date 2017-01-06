Trump says Russian hacking allegations amount to a ‘political witch hunt’

President-elect Donald Trump Friday said allegations over Russian hacking during the presidential campaign had become a “political witch hunt” meant to undermine him, and said the U.S. intelligence focus on the alleged Russian intrusions was misguided.
He also tweeted Friday morning that he is calling for an investigation into who leaked intelligence about the hackings before he heard or saw it.
Trump used the phrase “witch hunt” at least twice during an eight-minute interview with the New York Times, hours before opening his office at the Trump Tower to top three Obama administration officials in charge of intelligence and counter-intelligence.
The three – National Intelligence Director James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey – were to brief Trump Friday at 12:30 p.m. on their charges that Russian hackers had conducted vast penetrations in the run-up to the Nov. 8 vote.
But Trump offered signs that whatever they were to tell him, he’s already decided that the allegations are based more on Democratic political rancor than on merit.
“They got beaten very badly in the election. I won more counties in the election than Ronald Reagan,” Trump told The Times. “They are very embarrassed about it. To some extent, it’s a witch hunt. They just focus on this.”
Trump said other countries, namely China, had also hacked targets in Washington like the White House and Congress, and referred to a penetration that the Obama administration laid at the door of China two years ago in which personal information of 20 million government employees and their relatives was hacked from the Office of Personnel Management.
“How come nobody even talks about that? This is a political witch hunt,” Trump said.
Separately, Trump focused anger on NBC News, which along with the Washington Post cited U.S. intelligence officials in reporting that senior Russian officials had celebrated his election victory.
I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017
“I am asking the chairs of the House and Senate committees to investigate top secret intelligence shared with NBC prior to me seeing it,” Trump tweeted before receiving his intelligence briefing.
The drumbeat of criticism against administration intelligence officials and Obama also came from Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager who will become a White House counselor once he takes office.
Conway, appearing on the Fox News morning show Fox & Friends, lambasted Obama for expelling 35 Russian operatives last week before seeing a final intelligence report on the Russian cyberactivities.
“He did the punishment before he got the report,” Conway said, adding that she sees no reason why Russian President Vladimir Putin would favor Trump in the election.
“Why would Russia want Donald Trump to win the presidency?” Conway asked. “Donald Trump is going to increase the defense budget, modernize our nuclear capability, he wants explore oil and gas all of that hurts Russia and emboldens America first.”
