Indiana mayor joins race for Democratic chairman

1:58 A rainy drive from the Cuesta Grade to downtown SLO — in 2 minutes Pause

0:40 The scene where North Hollywood couple's car went off Hwy. 1 cliff near Ragged Point

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

2:15 SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returns to Earth

0:58 Flooding in San Luis Obispo County

1:19 Body, vehicle found over the side of Hwy. 1 near Ragged Point

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition