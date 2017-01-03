Trump bypasses N.C.’s Dan DiMicco for U.S. trade representative post

0:37 A bird's-eye view of the 2017 Polar Bear Dip in Cayucos Pause

0:37 Cal Poly's 2017 Rose Parade float: 'A New Leaf'

1:24 Gun dealer describes confusion, complexity in California's new gun laws

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:11 How the Paso Robles Police Department is using body cameras

0:41 Cal Poly Rose Parade float heads to Pasadena under the cover of darkness

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

1:00 Take a look inside the SLO High School computer lab destroyed by fire

4:32 Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people"