Trump on Putin’s response to U.S. sanctions: ‘I always knew he was very smart’

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande Pause

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:06 Chimney Fire threatens Hearst Castle

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale