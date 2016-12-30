One state lawmaker wants pornography declared a public health hazard, like smoking

0:29 Workers replace bell tower on 115-year-old schoolhouse in Arroyo Grande Pause

0:47 Great white shark caught on video in Morro Bay

1:58 After fire, SLO-Botics team uses French Hospital space to regroup for competition

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:32 Timelapse video: Paso Robles to Cambria on Hwy. 46

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:06 Chimney Fire threatens Hearst Castle