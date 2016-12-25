Tweets from one Trump adviser add intrigue to the resignation of another

2:43 Take a look inside the historic Atascadero Printery building Pause

1:37 Take a look at South County's holiday decorations, from Nipomo to Shell Beach

0:32 Storm scenes from Pismo Beach

1:28 SLO woman celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family at the Madonna Inn

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

3:55 Barack and Michelle Obama's final Christmas address from the White House

0:27 Hail falls in San Luis Obispo on Christmas Eve

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack