Sen.-elect Kamala Harris says she’s on key committees to counter President-elect Trump

1:15 Forbes Pipe Organ concert sing-along enjoyed by all at the Performing Art Center Pause

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:31 Pier to pier: A day trip up the Central Coast