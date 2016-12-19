Trump’s full plate as president will include an FDA decision about Nutella

1:15 Forbes Pipe Organ concert sing-along enjoyed by all at the Performing Art Center Pause

0:42 Watch Ryan Teixeira get a big-league surprise from Dodger Justin Turner

0:52 Scenes from a rainy day on the Central Coast

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

3:05 Ivanka Trump introduces her father at the Republican National Convention

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

0:13 Surveillance video of theft at Central Coast Trains in Atascadero