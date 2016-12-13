Hundreds expected to protest Hanukkah party at Trump hotel

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation Pause

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

2:46 See how peppermint candy is made

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"