Trump team confirms Putin defender Rohrabacher under consideration for secretary of state

0:39 Hundreds protest Trump in San Luis Obispo: 'He doesn't represent us' Pause

1:18 Hundreds of Cal Poly students protest Trump election victory

1:22 San Luis Obispo mayor, City Council winners share their visions for future

0:26 District 3 Supervisor Adam Hill talks about his priorities for SLO County

1:38 Jordan Cunningham, winner of 35th District state Assembly race, talks about his goals

0:30 John Peschong, District 1 supervisor winner, talks about his priorities for SLO County

11:07 Pismo candidates for mayor, city council state their case

10:22 35th Assembly District candidates debate immigration, gun control, water at forum

1:42 What you need to know about Gary Johnson

1:49 Bernie Sanders urges people to vote for Hillary Clinton, gets booed