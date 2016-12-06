White House won’t support California water bill that’s already divided its senators

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song Pause

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:42 With 2025 in mind, Diablo Canyon workers talk about their future

1:08 How would marijuana legalization work in California?

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home