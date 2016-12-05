So this Republican committee decides who gets to serve on sought-after committees

1:39 SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song Pause

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made

1:23 South County Holiday Parade gets groovy in Grover Beach

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue