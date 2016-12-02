Exxon CEO Tillerson is on short list for secretary of state spot in Trump’s Cabinet

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade Pause

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

7:33 Justin Vineyard representatives discuss oak removal

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

1:51 How loss of oak trees could lead to 'the end of our way of life'

0:58 12 cute dogs waiting for homes at the SLO County animal shelter

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help'