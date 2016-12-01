White House: Trump may have saved 1000 manufacturing jobs, but Obama saved 1 million

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help' Pause

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?