Donald Trump scares Internet Archive into moving to Canada

0:50 Merging Woods, North County humane societies will be 'a great help' Pause

1:03 Veteran on getting RV: It was like 'winning the lottery'

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:46 Why opponents of the Phillips 66 oil-by-rail project don't want it built

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?