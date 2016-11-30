Tillis says he may not return if bills like sentencing changes aren’t passed

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale Pause

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

1:30 Tour the Chapman Estate grounds in Shell Beach

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo