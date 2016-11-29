Thanks to Nixon, President Trump’s taxes will be audited automatically every year

1:24 Woods Humane Society nearly out of animals after Black Friday sale Pause

1:59 Arroyo Grande Christmas parade lights up the town

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:30 Tour the Chapman Estate grounds in Shell Beach

0:40 What traffic at Brisco Road looks like after the ramp closure

1:43 What it's like to volunteer with Friends of Elephant Seals

2:49 Classroom companion: Garrison Keillor gets chuckles in SLO visit

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old