Nikki Haley will be Trump’s mouthpiece to the world. Can she speak the language?

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo Pause

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection

3:21 3 key ways SLO County Social Services is making a difference in people's lives

0:48 San Luis Obispo enjoys a day of rain

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

0:34 Halloween "witches" paddle through Morro Bay harbor

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue