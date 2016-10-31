Top Md. Democrats vow to protect voters from intimidation

Elected Democrats in Maryland vowed Monday to protect voters from potential intimidation when they cast their ballots, the latest indication of concern over whether there will peace at the polls during early voting this week and on Election Day next Tuesday.
Although there have been no reports of voter suppression in the state, Sen. Benjamin Cardin held a news conference with state Attorney General Brian Frosh, Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks, and advocacy groups, encouraging voters to be vigilant and to alert officials of any incidents.
“If you encounter fraud or misconduct, let us know,” Frosh said, speaking at a Prince George’s early voting site where dozens of people were waiting to cast ballots. “Voter intimidation and voter deception are still dangerous to our democracy.”
Cardin organized the news conference in response to warnings from national voting and civil rights groups, who say a 2013 Supreme Court ruling that struck down a section of the Voting Rights Act could lead to renewed partisan efforts to disenfranchise voters.
The law that was invalidated by the high court authorized a formula federal officials used to approve election law changes in states with a history of voting rights discrimination. Without that oversight, opponents of the change say, battleground states such as Texas, North Carolina and other jurisdictions can implement voter ID laws that make it harder for some to cast a ballot.
Some of those laws are facing legal challenges.
The Leadership Conference, a coalition of more than 89 national civil and human rights groups, sent letters to state election officials across the country last week, urging them to devise public plans to combat voter suppression in their jurisdictions.
“No matter what we do, we’ll never be able to replace what we lost,” said Scott Simpson, a coalition spokesman. “We can observe, we can report and inform, but truthfully it’s up to state election officials to do the work of making sure our elections live up to the American standard.”
Advocates are also concerned that the Justice Department has reduced the number of federal election monitors watching for unlawful activity at polling places.
All this comes amid a divisive presidential race in which Republican nominee Donald Trump has called the election’s integrity into question and urged supporters to show up at polls to call out potential voter fraud.
Cardin and fellow Democrats are asking voters not to leave polling places if their vote is challenged. Instead, they said, voters should alert an election judge, the state board of elections or the attorney general’s office about any problems. Officials also shared the hotline number and website for the nonpartisan Election-Protection coalition, which can be reached at 866-627-8683 or 866ourvote.org.
Frosh said the state has been successful in “beating back” past voter suppression attempts in Maryland, although he said such cases have been rare.
In one case, the campaign manager for Republican gubernatorial candidate Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. was convicted of ordering an Election Day robo-call in 2010 aimed at suppressing black voter turnout.
Early voting in Maryland began Thursday and is up by nearly 25 percent over the comparable period in 2012, according to state data released Monday.
A total of 400,235 Marylanders went to early voting sites and cast ballots between Thursday and Sunday. In 2012, the four-day total was 321,188.
