Grover Beach mayor faces new claim he violated the state’s political finance law

A little over a month after being fined for missing deadlines to file campaign finance reports, Grover Beach Mayor John Shoals now faces a new allegation that he violated the Political Reform Act.
The new complaint claims that over a seven-year period Shoals, who is currently running for re-election, made 259 errors in his state-required statements of economic interest, known as Form 700. Those included missed deadlines, missing and incomplete filings, incorrectly filled out forms and failure to report property he owns in Santa Maria.
Los Osos resident Julie Tacker filed the complaint with the California Fair Political Practices Commission on Tuesday.
FPPC spokesman Jay Wierenga confirmed the agency received the complaint and it is under review. The FPPC has 14 days to determine whether it will open an investigation.
“The violations speak for themselves,” Tacker said in an email to The Tribune. “Mr. Shoals has been negligent in his duties as an elected official for a very long time.”
Shoals said Thursday that he had not yet been notified of the complaint.
“At the end of the day, if the Fair Political Practices Commission feels there were errors, I will work with them to fix them,” he said. “There was no hiding of assets.”
Elected officials are required by law to file Form 700 with the state outlining their personal financial interests to ensure that officials aren’t using their office to impact their personal finances. In general, they must report investments, business positions, sources of income and real property interests within their agency’s jurisdiction each year. Officials are required to file separate statements for every position they hold.
For Shoals — who has served as mayor three times in the past decade — this meant filing forms for positions with 17 separate agencies including the City Council, and as the city’s representative to the South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District, San Luis Obispo Council of Governments, San Luis Obispo Regional Transit Authority, Five Cities Fire Authority and California Joint Powers Insurance Authority.
Most of the alleged violations stem from Shoals not listing his ownership of an undeveloped lot on West Street in Santa Maria and what Tacker listed as two limited liability companies he controls called West Street Partners LLC and Santa Maria West Street LLC.
Shoals said because the property is in Santa Maria and not in Grover Beach, it is not subject to the interest statement regulations. In her complaint, Tacker claims the property is in the jurisdiction of some of the larger public agencies Shoals served on.
Shoals also said the two companies listed in the complaint are actually one company that formed when Shoals and the lot’s co-owner were attempting to build a home on the property. The plans were never realized, Shoals said.
In May, San Luis Obispo resident Kevin Rice filed a similar complaint with the FPPC, alleging 52 violations Shoals made during his 2014 mayoral campaign.
The FPPC fined Shoals $1,101 for missing a deadline to file campaign contribution reports for five nonmonetary donations totaling $7,227. In its decision, the commission said there was no evidence Shoals intended to conceal the donations.
Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie
