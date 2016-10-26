Trump making same wrong claim about polls that led people to believe Romney would win

1:56 'I'm very proud of my service': Central Coast Vietnam War veterans share their stories Pause

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

0:36 Postgame interviews following Cal Poly's win over UC Davis

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes?

1:00 Nipomo secondary lifts Titans to league win over Mission Prep

1:25 Buying a home in San Luis Obispo: 'It's not feasible'

1:24 Video shows man peering into windows, prowling outside SLO woman's home

1:04 Whole Foods CEO shares business advice with Cal Poly students

1:09 Huey the hound is looking for a home to call his own