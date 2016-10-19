Obama's half-brothers clash over debate invite from Trump

President Barack Obama’s half-brother says he doesn’t agree with the decision by another half-brother to attend the final presidential debate as a guest of the Donald Trump campaign.
Mark Obama Ndesandjo said, “I love my brothers, but no one member represents the Obamas.”
The Trump campaign said Obama’s Kenyan-born half-brother Malik would be in the audience for the showdown Wednesday between Trump and Hillary Clinton.
The three men share the same father but have different mothers.
Ndesandjo is an American businessman who has lived in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen for about 15 years.
In an email to The Associated Press, he said: “Others in my family and I do not support my brother Malik’s position on Mr. Trump.” Malik Obama supports Trump’s candidacy.
Trump and Clinton’s debate Wednesday night will be the final one before the Nov. 8 election. For the last debate, Trump invited four women who had accused the Clintons of sexual assault or enabling it.
