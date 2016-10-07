Crude 2005 comments by Donald Trump draw swift reaction

Politicians in both parties reacted swiftly Friday to the release of a 2005 recording of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump making crass comments about women before filming a spot to promote his “Days of Our Lives” cameo.
The video released Friday captured lewd audio of Trump bragging in vulgar terms about kissing, groping and trying to have sex with women as he and Billy Bush, then-host of “Access Hollywood,” wait to film a segment on his upcoming “Days of Our Lives” appearance.
In a statement released by his campaign, Trump said: “This was locker room banter, a private conversation that took place many years ago. Bill Clinton has said far worse to me on the golf course – not even close. I apologize if anyone was offended.”
For his part, Billy Bush released a statement through his employer, NBC, that he was “embarrassed and ashamed” by the recording. Bush said he was younger and less mature when the incident took place, and that he “acted foolishly” in playing along with Trump’s crass remarks. He apologized for his role in the comments.
Trump’s running mate, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, ignored questions from reporters on Trump’s remarks while campaigning in Ohio.
Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton responded to Trump’s comments on Twitter, calling them “horrific” and adding, “We cannot allow this man to become president.”
This is horrific. We cannot allow this man to become president. https://t.co/RwhW7yeFI2— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 7, 2016
Sen. Tim Kaine, her vice-presidential running mate, also had harsh words for Trump.
Tim Kaine quick on the draw, says audio "makes me sick to my stomach." pic.twitter.com/RSL3tYbKv2— Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) October 7, 2016
But Trump also took heat on the comments from fellow Republicans, some of whom called for him to drop out of the race.
“No woman should ever be described in these terms or talked about in this manner,” said party chairman Reince Preibus. “Ever.”
House Speaker Paul Ryan, who had been scheduled to campaign Saturday with Trump, said he’s “sickened” by the candidate’s lewd comments, and called on him to show respect for women. He added Trump was “no longer attending” their formerly planned joint appearance.
Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who ran against Trump for the nomination, posted on Twitter that Trump’s comments were “reprehensible” and beyond apology.
As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women.— Jeb Bush (@JebBush) October 7, 2016
Another former rival, Mitt Romney, also took to Twitter to strongly condemn Trump’s “vile degradations.”
Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world.— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) October 8, 2016
And Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., locked in a tough re-election match with New Hampshire Gov. Maggie Hassan, called Trump’s comments “totally inappropriate and offensive.” But Hassan, a Democrat, said the comments “cannot be excused” and questioned how Ayotte, who has said she will vote for Trump but not endorse him, could continue to support him in any way.
Republican strategist Ana Navarro, who has opposed Trump’s candidacy, challenged party leaders to call on him to step down. Sen. Mark Kirk, R-Ill., also no fan of Trump’s, said the party should enact emergency rules to replace Trump on the ticket.
Donald Trump is not fit. Period. Republican leaders know it. They need to call on him to step down. TONIGHT. https://t.co/Vock2AkS84— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) October 8, 2016
But ardent fans of the reality-show-star-turned-candidate flooded Twitter and other social media outlets to downplay Trump’s remarks and accuse Clinton of treason and other crimes.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
